The Brazilian national team faces a major challenge in the quarterfinals of the Copa América, facing Uruguay without one of its technical references, striker Vinicius Júnior. And to replace the Real Madrid (Spain) player, coach Dorival Júnior has already chosen a name, the young Endrick, 17 years old.

“We lost an important player, but we gained a player who has been emerging, looking for an opportunity. Who knows, maybe this is Endrick’s moment,” declared Dorival Júnior in a press conference this Friday (5).

In a conversation with journalists, the Brazilian national team commander commented on how he intends to use the player in the match that will be played starting at 10 pm (Brasília time) next Saturday (6) in Las Vegas (United States): “I think Endrick is not specifically a nine, who plays fixed, he prefers a pivot. He is a player who floats, moves. In fact, in my last teams I always had a center forward by origin, but I have to respect the characteristics of the players we call up”.

During the interview, Dorival Júnior also spoke about his expectations for the match against Uruguay: “It’s a great South American classic. An important game for Brazil and Uruguay. It’s a team [o Uruguai] “Uruguay deserves all the respect and is in a process of evolution, just like Brazil, which is finding its way. I have no doubt that Uruguay will have problems against our team. These are teams that know each other and respect each other, and we will have everything we need to have a great match.”