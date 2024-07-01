Phoenix, Arizona.- Duilio Davino, Sports Director of the National Teams, stood up for Jaime Lozano at the end of Mexico’s match against Ecuador in the Copa América 2024.

The former Mexican player spoke to the media in the mixed zone to ratify ‘Jimmy’ Lozano as coach of the Tricolor Mayor despite the elimination in this high-end tournament.

«Jaime Lozano has the support of everyone, the project continues as we had discussed, in two weeks Jimmy will present us with an evaluation of what happened in the summer and we will talk with him about everything we can improve, the areas of opportunity we have, which are surely many, but there are also positive things about the tournament and we have to build on that positive base we have had.»

“Yes, as I mentioned, the project is going to be completed in 2026, as we had already discussed some time ago,” Duilio Davino clarified.

