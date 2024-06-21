According to the criteria of

For the first time in at least the last 30 years of the tournament, two evangelical pastors appeared on the field to give a message shortly before the national anthems, and with the two teams already formed for the formal events.

“God bless America. Christ’s message is still valid today, and he called us to peace, understanding and forgiveness. He also told us believe, because for him who believes everything is possible. And these words encourage us not to be discouraged, to believe big and believe that anything is possible. God bless all the nations of America, each team and each athlete, and the entire family of the continent, in the name of Christ Jesus, amen,” was the message read by the Paraguayan pastor Emilio Agüero Esgaib.

His brother Adolfo, also a pastor, was in charge of repeating the same message, but in English, once he finished the first part of the preaching.

Who were the shepherds who appeared at the opening of the Copa América?

Emilio and Adolfo Agüero Esgaib run the Más que Vencedores church, which is based in Asunción. It is attended by the president of Conmebol, also Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, who is also a follower of both on social networks such as X and Instagram.

Emilio is also a columnist for the Paraguayan newspaper La Nación, which was founded in 1995 by Osvaldo Domínguez Dibb, former president of the Olimpia soccer club and father of the current president of Conmebol. Domínguez Dibb died on February 2 of this year, at the age of 83.

The presence of the shepherds generated criticism. Fifa itself prohibits footballers from “showing t-shirts with political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images,” under penalty of sanction.

