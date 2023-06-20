The 2024 Copa América will start on June 20 of next year in the United States and will conclude on July 14announced this Tuesday the conmebolwhich sealed a collaboration agreement with Concacaf that will allow the participation in this tournament of 10 South American teams and six guests from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

“We are happy to officially announce the opening and final date of Conmebol America’s Cup 2024a new edition in which we will invite you to celebrate and live the passion that this competition makes us feel,” said the president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez, in a statement.

Conmebol, based in the Paraguayan city of Luque and which brings together ten South American soccer federations, announced the dates of the contest with one year to go before the competition that will take place over 25 days.

The governing body for soccer in South America indicated that, together with Concacaf, it is in the process of selecting the cities and stadiums where the Copa América will be held.

“The venues will be announced shortly, as well as the competition calendar,” added the note, published on the tournament’s website.

Second America’s Cup in the US and with 16 teams

The 48th edition of this competition will bring together 16 national teams for the second time in its history, as happened in 2016, when the United States also hosted the continental cup.

The six representatives from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will come out of the Concacaf Nations League, in which the 41 teams participate.

Colombian team champion in the 2001 Copa América.

Colombia will go out looking for an elusive title since 2001, when it was crowned champion playing at home. That year they beat Mexico in the final. In the most recent edition, in Brazil 2021, he finished in third place.

DT Néstor Lorenzo’s goal is to win the tournament: “Win it. Go win it. The goal is to win every game we play. We’re going to find what football presents in every game, but all we propose is to play to win”, declared the Argentine.

with Efe

