The America Cup continues to advance and has already finished the group stage with the eight teams qualified for the quarter-finals. Argentina, Ecuador, Canada and Venezuela will face each other in the first two matches of the second phase of the competition.

Now, continuing with the preparations for the knockout stages of the tournament, the CONMEBOL Referee Commission announced the referees designated for the two matches that will follow the path to the final. One of them, already involved in controversy due to the match between Argentina and Chile.

Argentina will repeat referee against Ecuador

In the match between Argentina and Ecuador, Uruguayan Andrés Matonte will be the centre-back. He will have Nicolás Tarán and Martín Soppi as assistants. The main referee had already whistled a match in the group stage for Argentina in which there was obvious controversy and it was even said that they would be on the side of the Argentine team.

In the VAR room there will be a trio, also Uruguayan, made up of Leodán Gonzalez, Richard Trinidad and Christian Ferreyra. Argentina vs. Ecuador will be next Thursday, July 4 at 8 pm at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will be broadcast exclusively by Directv for Colombia.

Brazilian terna for Venezuela and Canada

Venezuela achieved a perfect score for the first time in its history in the group stage of the Copa América. Now, they will face a Canada that got into the quarterfinals as the surprise. For this match, the refereeing team will be made up of Wilton Sampaio as head referee and Bruno Pires Bruno Boschilia as assistants.

Rodolpho Toski, Daniel Nobre and Pablo Goncalves will be in charge of the VAR. This match will be next Friday, July 5 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 8 pm Colombian time and will also be broadcast exclusively on DirecTV.

