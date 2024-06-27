The Colombian National Team is playing the Copa America 2024 and as a measure of motivation the Colombian Football Federation released ‘The rhythm that unites us’, an official song in which they appear singing with Ryan CastroLuis Diaz and Juan Fernando Quintero. However, the disclosure of the video would now be at risk thanks to a complaint filed with the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce.

According to information from W Radio, consumer league CONN-SUMMA filed a complaint with the SIC requesting that the video be deleted from social media for alleged incitement to bets thanks to scenes in which people appear betting and the BetPlay logo which is printed on the team’s jerseys.

Details of the petition

For the complainant, this would constitute a violation of consumer rights to the extent that it could encourage minors to participate in sports betting. In the letter, CONN-SUMMA mentions: “This commercial video violates the Consumer Statute Law 1480 of 2011, which considers children and adolescents as especially vulnerable consumers.”

Among the requests to remove the video from the networks, where it has gone viral, is to “include a permanent mention through a banner visible to the eyes of the public indicating that the game is prohibited and Betting by minors and also to warn that gambling and betting create a risk of addiction”.

They argue that having Colombian national team players as actors and singers in the video distorts “the real risk that gambling can generate for people’s mental health” and would have a greater impact on minors who are exposed to advertising.

Furthermore, they ask that promoters and advertisers, in this case BetPlay and the Colombian Football Federation are fined for violating the law and inciting gambling activitiesThe video currently has more than seven million views on Ryan Castro’s YouTube account and the Colombian Football Federation’s Instagram ad has 123,000 likes.

SERGIO ANDRÉS GAMBOA MENDIVELSO

Sports Editorial