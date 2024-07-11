The semi-final between Colombia and Uruguay ended with the tricolor team as the second finalist of this edition of the Copa América. At the end of the match, several fights broke out both on the field and in the stands.

Some Uruguayan national team players got into a fist fight with Colombian fans in unclear events whose origins have not yet been determined. Because of this, several videos have gone viral on social media showing the magnitude of the fight that overshadowed the Colombian celebration for a few moments.

Conmebol condemned the incident and announced investigations

On Thursday night, moments after the incident, Conmebol issued a statement on its official social networks in which it condemned the acts and invited everyone to live football in peace. “Conmebol strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football”he mentioned.

This afternoon, the situation was different. The text announced the opening of an investigation to clarify the events that occurred in the stands of the semi-finals. “CONMEBOL’s Disciplinary Unit has decided to open a file to clarify the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved” begins the released statement.

Videos of the fierce fight in the Copa America semi-final

There are many videos showing how fans of the two teams fought. There are also many that show Jose Maria Gimenez and Darwin Nunez entering the fight in the stands and also being beaten because of the confrontation.

Uruguayan defender Giménez said in an interview after the match that this was a response to fans who were attacking the families of Uruguayan players. “Our families are suffering because of those who take all the shots of alcohol, who don’t know how to drink, who behave like children who have no idea,” he said.

Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguayan coach, was also questioned in a press conference about these events but declared that He had not seen the fight because, according to him, he thought it was all over after the confrontation in the middle of the field in which Luis Suárez and Miguel Ángel Borja were also involved.

So far, there has been no official statement from either federation to clarify the events that occurred in the semi-final. The Colombian national team is now preparing for the final, which will be played next Sunday, July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7 pm Colombian time.