LThe Colombian national team achieved a feat last Wednesday by defeating Uruguay in the semifinals of the Copa América and earning a place in the grand final. Now, they will face Argentina, who had a less difficult path and will seek to become two-time champions of the tournament.

The team’s historic run at this year’s Copa América has had another major protagonist: the fans. Thousands of videos and emotional testimonies from people who have lived in the North American country for years or who went just to see the team have filled the networks. Now, on the verge of the third final in the team’s history, there are surely many who want to support the team in the tricolor jersey from the stands.

This is what the tickets cost

The official Copa América website sells tickets through the Ticketmaster platform. This platform does not have fixed prices because they vary depending on a supply-demand model. That is, the more coveted the attendance at the event, the higher the ticket price.

A Copa America final in a country where there is a large percentage of Latin Americans is obviously an event that deserves great demand and therefore high ticket prices. The cheapest ticket to see the national team in the final, which will also be attended by Shakira As a lead artist, he’s currently at just over $2,000 before taxes. It would cost more than 8 million Colombian pesos to watch the Colombian national team play one of the most important matches in its history from the back row, behind the goals.

The most expensive one, at the time of writing this article, is almost 12 thousand dollars, it is the closest to the playing field and, therefore, the one with the best visibility of the match. In Colombian pesos, this would be more than 48 million to see the national team win the continental trophy.

It should be noted that the available tickets are marked as “verified tickets for resale” which explains the high price they have 3 days before the grand final. If you are not going to the stadium, You can stay in Colombia to watch the match, which will be at 7 pm and will be broadcast on the open channels Caracol and RCN, as well as DirecTV, which has the rights to broadcast the entire competition.