The Colombia selection He could not beat Argentina and lost the chance to win the second America Cup of its history. The fans and the players themselves were disappointed after a tournament in which they were superior in many aspects but lacked the most important thing.

On the field, although Colombia played well, it was unable to capitalize on the opportunities it had and lost the match just eight minutes into the second half of extra time. Then, off the field, the players’ disappointment was recorded in various photos and videos circulating on social media.

James Rodriguez and Jefferson Lermatwo of the most outstanding players of the Colombian National Team in this tournament, were the first to speak out on social media and show their faces after the defeat. The players gave messages of hope and gratitude to the fans and their teammates.

‘We will try again and come back stronger’

After the final whistle, James Rodriguez He was deeply affected by the defeat. Disillusioned, he fell to the ground and cried inconsolably. It was only a few minutes ago that he spoke out for the first time, showing his disappointment at not having achieved his goal. “It hurts a lot” begins the post of the man who was chosen as the best player of the tournament.

James, also captain of the national team, was frustrated throughout the match by refereeing decisions that became controversial due to several alleged fouls not called on both teams.

On the other hand, Jefferson lermawho scored the goal that gave Colombia a place in the final, also wrote a text inviting people not to lose hope and thanking the fans for their support in the continental tournament. “I am proud of this team that gave everything,” he said in the post.