Uruguay defeated Paraguay 1-0, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, on Monday night (28), in a match valid for the 5th round of Group A of Copa América. The result took the Celeste team out of Brazil’s way in the quarterfinals.

Thus, the team of coach Tite will face Chile, in the knockout next Friday (2) at the Nilton Santos stadium.

Uruguay’s victory was guaranteed thanks to a goal from a penalty kick by Cavani. The Manchester United striker hit hard to displace goalkeeper Antony Silva in the 20th minute of the first half. With the result, the Uruguayans closed the first phase of the competition in second place in the bracket, with seven points from four games. Paraguay finished the first stage of the tournament in 3rd with six points. On Wednesdays, Celeste measures forces with Colombia, on Saturday (3) at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, while Peru faces Paraguay on Friday (2) at the Olímpico stadium, in Goiânia.

ASÍ QUEDARON LOS CUARTOS DE FINAL! ⚽ These will be the cruces of the next phase of CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica THAT’S WAY THE WEDNESDAY FINAL ARE! ⚽ These will be the crossings of the next phase of CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/ooVZWvHY6J — Copa America (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2021

