This week returns to the role, the podcast of Nacho Gómez-Zarzuela, Juan Meseguerone of the best candle designers in the world, who after passing through the American Magic explains the most interesting details of the candles of the last edition of the Copa Américaaccompanied by Luis Martínez Dorestethat pulls Juan’s tongue to even analyze the applied artificial intelligence. Luis Faguás brings the latest news of the Windsurf world.

Listen to the full chapter below or access here To the Role website, which on March 5 will celebrate the fourth anniversary with a program with public thanks to the support of Marina Port Valencia.