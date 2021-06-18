This victory is the ninth in a row for “Celecao”, who is leading the second group with six points from two matches, while Peru is in the fifth and last place with zero points from one match.

The Brazilians ended the first half of the match, leading with a clean goal, scored by Juventus back Sandro in the 13th minute, when he received a cross from Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and hit it powerfully into the net from inside the penalty area.

In the second half, the samba team waited until the last twenty minutes of the show, and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar crowned his effort with a goal in the 68th minute with a powerful, far-ground shot that landed in the right corner of the goalkeeper.

Neymar’s goal came minutes after the match referee reversed his decision to award a penalty to Brazil, after he resorted to the video assistant referee (VAR) technology.

In the last three minutes of the match, the Brazilians finished the match with goals from Ribeiro (89) and Richarlison (90 + 2).

Prior to that, in the same group, Venezuela drew with Colombia to get its first points in the tournament from two matches, and occupies third place behind the second Colombia with 4 points.

The match witnessed brilliance from Venezuelan goalkeeper Volker Farines, who made great saves, especially in the last minutes when Miguel Borja scored a goal that was canceled by the referee for offside.

Colombia also ended the match with 10 men after Luis Dias was sent off in stoppage time.

However, she finished the match with 23 shots, compared to two for Venezuela, which grabbed an important point.