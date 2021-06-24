A goal by Casemiro, in the last ten minutes of injury time in the second half, ensured Brazil’s third consecutive victory in the Copa América. This Wednesday (23), Tite’s team beat Colombia 2-1 at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the fourth and penultimate round of Group B.

The result took the team from Canary Islands to nine points, with the leadership of the bracket guaranteed, regardless of what happens next Sunday (27), against Ecuador, at the Olympic stadium in Goiânia. The Colombians, also assured in the quarter-finals, conclude their participation in the first phase with five points, currently in second place, awaiting the definition of the group to know the final position.

There were five changes in relation to the team that thrashed Peru 4-0 in the second round. Continuing the goalkeeping relay, Weverton started the goal. In defense, Marquinhos teamed up with Thiago Silva. In the middle, defensive midfielder Casemiro returned, replacing Fabinho. Ahead, only Neymar and Gabriel Jesus followed in the team. Midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison entered. Altogether, there are seven remnants of the 11 who debuted in the Copa America, against Venezuela.

Brazil had to deal with an atypical scenario in the 57 games under Tite’s command: leaving behind. On minute nine, midfielder Juan Cuadrado crossed on the right, with freedom, for forward Luiz Díaz, free in the area, to score a great goal by bicycle. The Brazilian team had not been leaked for six matches.

The duel was the way Colombia wanted. Reinaldo Rueda’s team brought the lines of defense and midfield closer together to reduce the space for Brazilian action. The strategy worked. Despite the pressure, Brazil succumbed to the marking and did not scare goalkeeper David Ospina.

Tite launched the team to attack in the second half. On the way back from the break, Roberto Firmino took the place of Everton Ribeiro. It was from the striker’s feet that the heel pass came out for Neymar to escape Ospina, anticipate Gabriel Jesus (who was better positioned) and kick the crossbar, in the first real chance for a Brazilian goal.

Another more offensive change was made on the left flank, in the 16th minute, with Renan Lodi replacing Alex Sandro. On minute 32, the Atletico Madrid (Spain) player crossed and Roberto Firmino headed the ball, causing a lot of complaints from the Colombians. At the origin of the play, the ball hit referee Nestor Pitana. As the inauguration continued with Brazil, the Argentine judge understood that the game could continue. The bid has been reviewed by video arbitration. In the end, Pitana validated the controversial goal, after a long stoppage.

RUN TO THE HUG! After tying the game, Firmino celebrates with his teammates!#VibraOContinente #CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/P0QvWo547J — Copa America (@CopaAmerica) June 24, 2021

The duel became tense, with sharper splits. Brazil continued to press and, when the tie seemed irreversible, came the turning point. On minute 54, in the last move of the match, Neymar took a corner kick on the left and Casemiro, with his header, declared the victory.

DECISIVE Head on, Casemiro guarantees perfect use of the Brazilian team! #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/nNsFP9ocnb — Copa America (@CopaAmerica) June 24, 2021

Equality in Goiania

Earlier, Peru and Ecuador drew 2-2 in Goiânia. The Peruvians went to four points, in third place in Group B, while the Ecuadorians reached two points and took the fourth place, with the same score as Venezuela, staying ahead on goal difference (-1 to -3).

Midfielder Renato Tapia (against) and midfielder Ayrton Preciado, taking a free kick, opened 2-0 for Ecuador in the first half. In the final stage, Peru reacted in eight minutes, with goals from forwards Gianluca Lapadula and André Carrillo. The Ecuadorians controlled the actions from the tie, but the score did not change anymore.

