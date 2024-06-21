Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/20/2024 – 23:11

World champion Argentina defeated Canada 2-0, on Thursday night (20) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia (United States), in the opening match of the Copa América of men’s football. With the triumph, the brothers took first place in Group A of the competition with three points. The Canadians appear in the key’s flashlight without any points.

Debut with triumph for the current champion pic.twitter.com/Uf1bppqcCu — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 21, 2024

Even against a clearly technically inferior opponent, Argentina only managed to open the scoring thanks to the genius of Lionel Messi. Three minutes into the second half, the Argentine star gave a beautiful deep pass to Mac Allister, who, inside the area, passed it to Julián Álvarez, who only had the job of finishing first time.

Messi shined again in the 42nd minute, when he found Lautaro Martínez, who shot past goalkeeper Crépeau.

Copa America

The 48th edition of the Copa América brings together 16 teams in the United States. The competition will be played until July 14th, when the big decision will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In the first phase of the competition, 10 teams from Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) and another 6 invited from Concacaf (Confederation of Football Associations of North, Central America and the Caribbean) are divided into four groups. Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Canada. Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica. Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

The top two in each group advance to the quarterfinals. From then on, only the winner of each match moves forward, until the two finalists are defined.

Led by coach Dorival Júnior, the Brazilian team debuts in the competition next Monday (24), when they face Costa Rica, starting at 10pm (Brasília time) in Los Angeles. Brazil is competing in the competition at a time of renewal, without striker Neymar and betting on the talent of young players such as Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick.