The recent defeat of the Mexican team in view of Venezuela in the America Cup has intensified the debate over Jaime Lozano’s coaching and the underlying structures of Mexican soccer.

Despite the criticism towards the coach, notable figures such as Arturo Elias Ayub have come to their defense, arguing that selection problems reflect systemic deficiencies broader in national sport.

The setback against Venezuela has not only raised questions about Jaime Lozano’s tactics, but has also put Mexico’s qualification for the quarterfinals of the tournament at risk, a situation that adds pressure to the crucial match against Ecuador next Sunday.

Mexico, returning to the competition after eight years, now faces an “all or nothing” scenario to stay in the tournament.

Arturo Elías Ayub, a prominent businessman and influential figure in the sport, stressed that the root of the problem lies neither with Lozano nor with the players, but rather with a system that does not adequately promote competition and development within Mexican soccer.

He criticized the absence of an effective promotion and relegation system and the excess of foreign players in the Liga MXfactors that, according to him, have contributed to the decline in the national level of play.

Ayub expressed that as long as these practices continue, “the level of the Mexican National Team will continue to plummet.”

Jaime Lozano, coach of the Mexican National Team | Photo: Jam Media

This context puts Mexico in a delicate position facing its next match against Ecuador, where only a victory will ensure its permanence in the America Cup.

The performance in this match will be decisive not only for the trajectory of Mexico in the tournament, but could also influence the future of policies and strategies within the federation and the league.