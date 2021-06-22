At the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, Argentina defeated Paraguay 1-0 on Monday night (21). The victory in the match valid for the 3rd round of the Copa América Group A left Lionel Messi’s team in the isolated lead of the bracket with seven points and the classification anticipated to the quarterfinals of the competition. The Paraguayan team is in 3rd position with three points.

In addition, the game also marked the arrival of Messi to 147 matches with the Argentine shirt. In this way, the Barcelona star became, alongside Mascherano, one of the players with the most games for Argentina.

The only goal of the match was scored by midfielder Papu Gómez, nine minutes into the first stage. The Sevilla player took advantage of a beautiful collective play to overcome goalkeeper Antony Silva. On minute 16, Messi almost left his own, with a free kick that ended with the ball scraping the crossbar. Afterwards, the game continued to be very balanced, with few chances from side to side.

In the second stage, at a disadvantage, Paraguay tried to push the pace further. However, there were few scoring opportunities. In the first minute, Arzamendia, from inside the area, submitted strong, but he ended up being stopped by the Argentine defender. At 30, Paraguay had a good foul inside the half moon, but Ángel Romero charged badly.

In the next round, Argentina is off and Paraguay will face Chile on Thursday (24), at 9 pm (GMT). Argentina’s next game will be next Monday (28) against Bolivia.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach