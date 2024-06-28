New York, United States.- Be careful with Uruguay! The Marcelo’s selection Bielsa showed once again why he is a candidate to win the Copa America USA 2024.

The light blue tonight he showed no mercy to the vulnerable Bolivian National Football Team which becomes the second eliminated from the continental competition.

Uruguaywith the package in hand heading to the 4th, cheapened the Green of the technical, Antônio Carlos Zagowho still can’t find a way to lift the team from Plateau.

The annotations of Facundo Pellistri (8′), Darwin Núñez (21′), Maximiliano Araújo (77′), Federico Valverde (81′) and Rodrigo Bentancur (89′)ruled the participation of Bolivia in this America Cup. 5-0 official.

Facundo Pellistri commanded the Uruguayan victory

Twitter CONMEBOL Copa America

The Charruas They remain undefeated in this competition and, for the moment, they are the best offensive player with eight goals in two games played.

Uruguay the pass to the finals of the Copa America 2024 with six points, the result of victories over Panama (3-1) and Bolivia (5-0).

He will try to complete the perfect step in the group stage Next Monday, July 1st against the local team USAwho suffered a severe setback against Panama (2-1) today.

Darwin Núñez scores two goals in this Copa América

Twitter CONMEBOL Copa America

In turn, the Bolivian national team will close its participation against the CanalerosBoth matches will be played at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

