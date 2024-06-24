California, UNITED STATES.- It is time to see in this Copa América 2024 the five-time world championthe Brazilian Soccer Teambefore the Costa Rica national team at the closing of the Date One.

The team of coach, Dorival Juniorwill challenge the Tica squad, of the professor Gustavo Alfaroin activity of Group D which is completed with the selections of Colombia and Paraguay, respectively.

Brazilone of the favorites to win the America Cup in USAprepared twice before facing Costa Rica in inglewood, California.

Brazil during training in California

Twitter CBF Soccer

He ‘Scratch do Oro’ defeated Mexico (2-3) and tied with USA (1-1) in friendly. On the other hand, the Costa Rica national team arrives at the summer tournament after winning his qualifying duels at world of North America 2026.

Costa Rica broke ranks to face Brazil

Twitter FCRF

Those of Saint Joseph they beat Saint Kitts and Nevis (4-0) and also to Granada (0-3) before refining details to face the Yellowgreen in this Copa América 2024.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the clash of Brazil against Costa Rica within the framework of the group stage of the oldest championship in the world.

Panorama from the SoFi Stadium goal

Twitter FCRF

The match Brazil-Costa Rica will be played this Monday, June 24 from SoFi Stadium—property of Los Angeles RAMS and Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL—.

The ball will roll when it is 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). Mexican fans will be able to enjoy the hostilities on open television.

The game will be broadcast on Channel 5 and Azteca 7. On pay TV tune in to the TUDN channel and on the streaming platform you will find the duel on Vix Premium.

