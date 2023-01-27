An open secret that had been talked about for a long time was confirmed, especially after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: the 2024 Copa América will be held in the United States and will have the participation of different CONCACAF teams, the confederation that manages soccer in Central America and North America. The Argentine National Team will defend the title obtained at the Maracana in 2021 against Brazil.
This announcement also announced that the tournament will take place in the summer of the northern hemisphere, that is, once the 2023/24 season of European football has finished. As for the members of the tournament, they will be the 10 that represent CONMEBOL and will be added to 6 CONCACAF teams that will qualify through the Nations League of said confederation.
The idea that this tournament incorporates CONCACAF teams is with the aim that these teams have competitions of a higher level than usual to reach the 2026 World Cup in the best possible way, in which the hosts will be the United States, Mexico and Canada. .
In addition, the four best women’s teams from CONMEBOL will join the Concacaf W 2024 Gold Cup. The qualified teams are Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay based on the results obtained in the 2022 Women’s Copa América.
This announcement represents a new step in the alliance between the two soccer confederations in the American continent. Let us remember that the Copa América has already been played in the United States since the Copa América Centenario, played in 2016, was played in an American duel that I live as Chile was consecrated as champion for the second consecutive edition.
another important announcement
In addition to these announcements corresponding to national team soccer, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF announced the creation of a new club tournament that will debut in 2024. This will be of the “final four” style since only four teams will qualify (two from each confederation). through existing competitions.
