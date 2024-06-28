Mexico City.- The Mexican National Soccer Team is reeling in this America Cup 2024 edition after enduring defeat against the Venezuelan national team (1-0) in SoFi Stadium yesterday (Wednesday).

He «Out with ‘Jimmy’» It is getting bigger and bigger and the America club would have the solution for tri with a view to organizing jointly with USES and Canada the World Cup 2026.

During this Thursday it was reported that the Brazilian coach, André Jardine—two-time Liga MX champion—, I would leave at Eagles of Coapa to relieve Jaime Lozano in the Mexican team.

However, various sources have denied that Club América is willing to announce the departure of the carioca technician to carry the boat Tricolor to safe harbor.

André Jardine would renew with Club América

Twitter Americanist Hangover

According to Claro Sports commentator Alejandro Orvañanos, the Azulcrema board would be close to renewing André Jardine until 2027 after guiding the capital team to the championships of the 2023-24 season.

America club He achieved the second championship in the short tournaments: Opening 2023 and Closing 2024 to be the fourth club to achieve this under this format.

Thus, the feathered They sit at the same table next to UNAM Pumas, Club Leon and Atlas FC being the other three Mexican teams to win two consecutive competitions.

André Jardine celebrates the two-time American championship

jam media

André Soares Jardine it’s a former South American soccer player and coach, native of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. He currently directs the Club America at 44 years of age.

Came to Mexican Soccer to direct the Atlético San Luis in 2022, months after winning the gold medal with the Brazilian National Team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the near future Opening 2024 He will lead his third campaign in charge of the plumíferos, in which he will seek to establish himself as the first mister three-time champion of the mexican football.

