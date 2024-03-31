There is less and less until the start of the Copa América 2024, which will begin in mid-June of this 2024 and will end in mid-July, lasting almost a month.
With the confirmation of Canada and Costa Rica, we now know all the teams that will participate in the Copa América 2024. The competition will start precisely next Thursday, June 20, 2024, where they will participate the 6 invited CONCACAF teams: Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and the United States, plus Argentina (current champion), Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia.
We already know that the first 2 of each group qualify for the Quarterfinals of the continental competition, but it may happen that there are several teams that at the end of the three days of the group stage are left with the same number of units.
Then, the Regulation marks that the following priorities are established to determine the classified team, in this order:
- Best goal difference in all group games;
- Most goals scored in all group matches;
- If the tie remains, the winning team of the match played between the teams involved within the zone qualifies;
- Points obtained in matches played between the teams in question;
- Goal difference in matches played between the teams in question;
- Number of goals scored in matches played between the teams in question;
- Fewer red cards.
- Fewer yellow cards.
- Lottery.

