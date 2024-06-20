In the concentrations of the 24 teams that starting this Thursday will compete in the Copa America 2024 There are 624 players (each team could call up 26). Among this constellation of footballers, many are debutants in this tournament, even more so when several teams experience a generational change, as is the case of Colombia, in part.

In the camp of the national team, coached by Néstor Lorenzo, there are nine debutants in the continental tournament.

In defence

On the list of Colombian defenders there is only one debutant: left back Deiver Machado. The RC Lens player from the French league is the clear substitute for Johan Mojica. At 30 years old, the former Millonarios player did not play qualifying matches with either Carlos Queiroz or Reinaldo Rueda.

In the midfield

In the first line of midfielders there are two debutants: Kevin Castaño and Richard Ríos. The players from Krasnodar from Russia and Palmeiras from Brazil are, in addition to alternatives, two clear starters, especially now with the level of Matheus Uribe, who is suffering from physical problems.

Jorge Carrascal, from Dinamo Moscow, is one of Lorenzo’s variants to replace James Rodríguez in Colombia’s creation zone. Another newcomer in the area of ​​pregnancy is Yáser Asprilla, English Watford player. Although he is the Argentine strategist’s second option to replace James, Asprilla, 20, has an advantage: he plays very well on the right wing.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s place on the wingers was taken by Jhon Arias during the qualifying rounds. The 26-year-old Fluminense player is the undisputed starter and, in addition, he continues to demonstrate his scoring ability.

Despite having been a doubt for the Copa América call-up due to an injury on the previous FIFA date, Luis Sinisterra makes his debut in this tournament and is one of Lorenzo’s cards to replace Luis Díaz.

Despite his enormous experience, the fact that he already played in Europe and was Libertadores champion with River Plate, and that he is one of the two Colombian players who scored goals in two World Cups (he did so in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018), Juan Fernando Quintero had never played in the Copa América.

The current Racing player has been in the Colombian Senior National Team for almost 12 years, but for different reasons he had not played in the Copa América. Thanks to Lorenzo’s call, Quintero can now ‘pimp out’ that pending.

In the front

Jhon Córdoba and Jhon Jáder Durán will debut in the Copa América. Córdoba, at 31 years old, has had the opportunity to play in this Lorenzo era. Durán, 20 years old, appears in Aston Villa, is going through one of his best moments and is another of those called to replace Radamel Falcaol García.

