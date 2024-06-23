Where do the footballers competing in the Copa América play?

The players participating in the Copa América are distributed among clubs around the world. Find out about the teams and countries where those called up play, the match schedule, where to watch them and more information about each of the participating teams.

Click on each of the participating teams to expand the information. Turn filters on and off to compare teams.

Tap on each of the selections to expand the information.

Once inside each country, click on the main name to return.