Where do the footballers competing in the Copa América play?
The players participating in the Copa América are distributed among clubs around the world. Find out about the teams and countries where those called up play, the match schedule, where to watch them and more information about each of the participating teams.
Click on each of the participating teams to expand the information. Turn filters on and off to compare teams.
Tap on each of the selections to expand the information.
Once inside each country, click on the main name to return.
An infographic from the Digital Design team of the EL TIEMPO Editorial Team | Design and data visualization: Sebastián Márquez, Sandra Rojas and Katherine Orjuela. Development and interaction: Sebastian Marquez.
Methodology | The data of the summoned players was taken from the official calls published by the federations of each country, as well as Conmebol, and was complemented with the official data of the clubs to which each of the players belongs. From this data collection, a quantitative analysis was carried out that fed into the interactive visualizations.
#Copa #América #watch #matches #complete #schedule #footballers #competing #tournament
Leave a Reply