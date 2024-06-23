Dallas, Texas.- The host, USAwill appear on stage for the first time in this Copa América 2024 version against its similar Bolivia in this group stage.

Participants of the Sector Cthe US Soccer and the Green They will face each other after completing preparation duels against teams that compete in this same tournament.

The American side held a couple of friendly games against the representatives of Colombia (1-5) and Brazil (1-1),—members of the Conmebol Confederation—.

USA tied with Brazil in friendly

Meanwhile, the cast of Plateau He appeared in three blank duels, suffering defeat against Mexico (1-0), Ecuador (3-1) and Colombia (3-0) in that order.

Mexico defeated Bolivia in a friendly

In this summer, USA and Bolivia They will face each other for the second time in a America Cup. The only official duel between the two dates back to July 11, 1995 with victory for the Tricolor1-0, in group stage.

Before the opening whistle. On our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the match between USES and Boliviacorresponding to the day 1 of the Copa America 2024.

View from the AT&T Stadium stands

The match USA-Bolivia It is played today, Sunday, June 23, from AT&T Stadiumproperty of the Dallas CowboysLocated in Arlington, Texas to receive 80 thousand people.

The ball will roll at 4:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 3:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). You can find and enjoy the duel on the Vix Premium platform.

