The Colombian National Team will face the Paraguayan National Team on June 24. The draw for the groups of the CONMEBOL Copa América in the United States 2024 was held at the James L. Knight Center and there the “Coffee” National Team found out that it will play the first date of Group “D” against the Guaraní team in the NRG Stadium in the city of Houston, Texas.
Néstor Lorenzo's team was in Group D along with Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica or Honduras. The “Tricolor” will pass through the central and western areas of the United States. For the second date, which will be played on Friday, June 28, the National Team will be in Glendale, Arizona, where it will face its Central American rival at State Farm Stadium. The closing of this first phase is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, against the five-time world champion.
The top two in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. If Colombia achieves it in first place, it will return to Glendale and if it does so as second, it will play its match in that round at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, so it would remain on the West Coast. He will only go to the East if he reaches the semifinals, where he would play at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Colombia vs. Paraguay – June 24 – 5:00 pm (Colombia Time)
Colombia vs. Costa Rica/Honduras – June 28 – 4: pm (Colombia Time)
Brazil vs. Colombia – July 2 – 8:00 pm (Colombia Time)
