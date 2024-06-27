The Venezuela national team surprises and secures his second victory in this America Cup by defeating his similar Mexico, and thus reach 6 points and qualify for the round of 4th finals. For its part, the Tricolor must fight on the last date of the Group Phase for its ticket.

The match was one of moments and dominance. Mexico started with control of the ball. The first 15 minutes were very even, but after that the Tricolor went on the attack looking for the advantage goal but the great afternoon of Rafael Romo It prevented them from scoring.

In the first 45 minutes, Venezuela was close to opening the scoring with a shot by Salomón Rondón that hit the post. Mexico was superior but did not make that count in the result and they went to halftime with a 0-0. For the second half things would change from the beginning as Vinotinto would make modifications that would save the duel.

Venezuela adds 3 gold points | Photo: AFP

When starting the complementary part, Fernando Batista, DT from Venezuela made changes that helped his team’s attack and only a few minutes had to pass to achieve that opportunity. In the 57th minute, a penalty in favor of Venezuela opened the way for them. Salomón Rondón changed the foul into a goal and the South Americans took the lead.

After that, Mexico dominated again, Jaime Lozano sent all his changes in search of a tie but not even that was enough. In the final minutes a penalty in favor of Mexico could have brought them closer, but Orbelin Pineda He would fail against Romo who took the afternoon.

Orbelín Pineda in the penalty that later failed | Photo: AFP

With this result, Group B is surprisingly led by Venezuela, which reached 6 points, will no longer leave the first two places and is in the 4th finals. Ecuador is second with 3 points but has a better goal difference than Mexico, which comes third. Jamaica has been eliminated from the 2024 Copa América.

The Tricolor will have to win their match against Ecuador by a good goal difference and hope that Jamaica in his last opportunity he defeats Venezuela in order to take the lead and avoid Argentina in a 4th-final crossing. If he advances as second, he will have that direct path against the albiceleste. If you lose or tie you would be eliminated from the competition.