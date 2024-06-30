Canada tied with Chili 0-0 in group A of the United States Copa America 2024 and qualified for the quarterfinals, but the performance of the Colombian judge, Wilmar Roldan, was highly criticized.

The Chilean players complained about Roldán’s bad decisions, whom they accused of harming that team, which was eliminated from the Cup and left a very poor image.

Strong criticism

‘La Roja’ only got two points out of a possible nine and a goalless draw with Canada, the first Concacaf country registered in the quarterfinals,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “With the coach Ricardo Gareca punished and confined to one of the stands of the Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Chile turned its bench upside down in search of a substitute, but crashed again and again against a tough rival, who sealed their campaign in the group stage with four points.

Reactions

“Conmebol has to learn from Europe what refereeing is. It’s not an excuse, but it ’causes anger’, because in the match with Peru it was the same, with Argentina there were details, although (they) were fair winners,” said the forward. Alexis Sánchez, from Inter Milan.

“This game with one less was complicated, you leave hot because with an expulsion like that it screws up the whole game,” said Sánchez at the end of the game about the expulsion for a double yellow card in the 27th minute of the side. Gabriel Suazo.

Conmebol revealed the VAR audios of the game, in which it is known how the decisions were made in the controversial plays.

“We share this educational material that serves as a clarification and description of situations related to football, based on the VAR Protocol and the Rules of the Game of the matches corresponding to the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024,” the entity stated.