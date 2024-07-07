The selected one of Uruguay qualified for the semi-final of the 2024 United States Copa Americaafter defeating on penalties Brazil and will face Colombia.

The match ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes, and the Uruguayans won the penalty shootout 4-2.

“The Uruguayan team, which is led by Marcelo Bielsa, They will face each other on July 10th against Colombia in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Éder Militão and Douglas Luiz missed the penalties for Brazil in the decisive shootout, while for the Celeste they succeeded Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Manuel Ugarte and Jose Maria Gimenez failed“, reported the EFE agency.

And he added: “La Celeste finished the 90 minutes with ten players due to the expulsion of Nahitan Nandez in the 74th minute, after the VAR called the Argentine referee Dario Herrera to review a foul by the Uruguayan on the Brazilian Rodrygo, for which the referee had given him a yellow card.