Houston, Texas.- The Mexican Soccer Team has shown in its last training sessions, in the city ​​of Houston, what would be their possible training to face the Jamaica national team in the Copa America 2024.

Jaime Lozano—coach of the Senior National Team—, wants to forget the two defeats in a row with Uruguay (0-4) and Brazil (2-3) in this contest that would define the future of the team in the tournament that will be held in the USA.

Mexico will demand the same to add the three points against the ‘Reggae Boyz’, in view of having Venezuela and Ecuador as next adversaries when sharing the B Group of the Copa America 2024.

Santiago Giménez prepares the shot against Brazil

Twitter National Team

‘Jimmy’ He is confident that his 26 players will proudly defend the shirt Tricolorsince in this championship the true level of the National Soccer Team will be discovered.

Mexico before measuring forces with Brazil

Instagram miseleccionmx

In the 2024 Copa América, the long-awaited generational change that has been talked about since 2022 will begin after the painful elimination of Mexico in it Qatar World Cup.

The debut of the Mexican Soccer Team will be this Saturday, June 22 from the NRG stadium. The referee’s whistle will be heard at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

Julio González

Israel Kings

Johan Vazquez

Edson Alvarez

Gerardo Arteaga

Luis Chavez

Luis Romo

Carlos Rodriguez

Julian Quiñones

Uriel Antona

Santiago Gimenez

Mexican Soccer Team T-shirt

Twitter National Team

Goalkeepers: Julio González, Raúl Rangel and Carlos Acevedo.

Defenders: Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Israel Reyes, Brian García, Johan Vázquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Bryan González and Jesús Orozco Chaquete.

Media: Carlos Rodríguez, Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado, Erick Sánchez, Luis Romo, Marcelo Flores, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Uriel Antona and Jordi Cortizo.

Forwards: Santiago Giménez, Uriel Antona and Jordi Cortizo

