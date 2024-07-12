The action made Colombians’ hair stand on end. Daniel Munoz He had stood out in the matches of Colombia in the Copa America in the United States 2024, but he saw the Rioja card against Uruguay and will not play Sunday’s final with Argentina in Miami.

According to the criteria of

Nestor Lorenzo, He regretted the expulsion and said that he gave him a hug and encouraged him to continue forward.

(Copa América 2024: Conmebol sent a message to Ríchard Ríos for the use of the sombrero vueltiao)

Caused

“Emotions betrayed him again. And that’s it, I gave him a hug and said ‘without you we wouldn’t be here, so keep your head up,'” said the coach.

“The Colombian defender was sent off for a second yellow card in the 45+1 minute after elbowing his Uruguayan rival Manuel Ugarte and will miss Sunday’s final against Argentina due to suspension,” reported the EFE agency.

“I find it almost impossible to sustain a match of this magnitude with one less player,” said the national team’s coach.

Muñoz was provoked and fell into the trap. As you can see in the image, there were two Uruguayans, Mathias Olivera and Manuel Ugarte, who hit him, pinched him and he reacted by elbowing one of them, as seen in the video.