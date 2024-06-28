The second date of the group stage of the America Cup comes to an end this Friday with the two duels in group D, in which the Colombia selection will have prominence.

The national team faces off against Costa Rica in Phoenix and is going to qualify for the quarterfinals to avoid difficulties on the last date, they play against the powerful Brazil.

The National Team comes with confidence after the victorious debut against Paraguay by 2-1 and because of the good moment that the team is experiencing, having not known what it is to lose for 24 games, 21 of them in the era of Nestor Lorenzo.

Brazil must shake itself off

After the lackluster 0-0 draw in their debut against Costa Rica andIn the Copa América, Brazil plays against Paraguay in a vital duel, with victory as the only option and with leaders like VJunior and Rodrygo Goes called to step forward.

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, inaugurated in 2020 and with capacity for 65,000 spectators, will be the scene of a key duel to measure Brazil’s real ambitions in this Copa América. The selected one Dorival Junior, who cannot count on Neymar, opened with a 0-0 against Costa Rica in Los Angeles and prepared for today living with the strong heat of the Nevada desert. Temperatures reach 43 degrees Celsius these summer days in Las Vegas.

This will be a match in which the name of talent becomes increasingly stronger. Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa. The new Real Madrid player, born in 2006, is a wild card for Brazil due to his tactical versatility. It is unlikely that there will be changes in the starting eleven, but it is possible that Endrick have more minutes compared to the 20 in the duel with Costa Rica.

In front, Brazil will have a Paraguayan team that debuted in the Copa América with a 1-2 defeat against Colombia. “We think about ourselves, we know that Brazil and Colombia are quite complicated. We will try to work with order, find spaces and find situations that can lead us to victory,” said Fabián Balbuena, defender of Dinamo Moscow and Paraguay. The Guaraní team wants to give another blow to the five-time world champion.

Programming



Friday, June 28

Group D

Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 5 pm Caracol, RCN and DSports 610

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 8 pm DSports TV

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS