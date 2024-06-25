Argentine world champion On Tuesday, it will seek to become the first to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa América-2024 on a second date of Group A in which its other members, Chile, Peru and Canada, need to add points to stay in the race.

With Lionel Messi celebrating his 37th birthday this Monday, the Albiceleste will clash with Chile on Tuesday in the same stadium, the MetLife in East Rutherford, neighboring New York, where 8 years ago the ‘Pulga’ suffered one of its greatest sporting frustrations and He announced that he was resigning from the Argentine national team, only to regret it days later and since then write the best pages of his career with the Albiceleste.

Argentina vs. Canada. Photo:AFP Share

Argentina arrives as the sole leader of Group A after beating Canada 2-0 in the opening match of the Copa América on Thursday in Atlanta (Georgia), but not without experiencing some upsets due to the physical and intense play of the North Americans. Now they receive a Chilean team that knew how to frustrate Messi in this same scenario in the final of the

Copa América Centenario in 2016, where they won their second continental title, but a lot of water has flown since then and La Roja fell into ostracism, unable to qualify for the 2018 Russia and Qatar 2022 World Cups.

Peru and Canada, in need

Peru vs. Chili Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Hit by the injury of his captain, Luis AdvínculaPeru will face Canada this Tuesday in the Copa América in the United States-2024, in a vital commitment for its aspirations to qualify for the quarterfinals.

A victory at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City (Kansas) would be a very important step for the team led by Uruguayan Jorge Fossati in Group A, after the 0-0 draw with Chile last Friday.

However, the level of play of the Inca team left doubts in their reunion with Ricardo Gareca, the coach who took them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and, now, coach of La Roja. We will have to improve, because Canada promises difficulties.

The ‘Canucks’ put world champion Argentina in trouble at times on Thursday in the tournament’s opening match, although they ended up losing 2-0 with goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

Tuesday’s programming at the Copa América

Group A

Group A

Peru vs. Canada, 5 pm DSports TV (610)

Argentina vs. Chile, 8 pm DSports TV (610)

