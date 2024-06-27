The group stage of the America Cup It is coming to pass through Ecuador. On this second day, two teams already confirmed their presence in the quarterfinals: Argentina completed the task in group A and Venezuela gave the surprise in group B.

Now it’s the turn of the selected Uruguay which debuted with a resounding 3-1 victory against Panama in group C and wants to seal their ticket to the next round this Thursday against Bolivia.

Uruguay by classification

The Charrúa team is measured against a team that has been leaving many doubts and that in its match against USA he barely finished on goal. Those led by Marcelo Bielsa They have a great opportunity to complete the first objective so as not to suffer on the last date.

“Favouritism is a totally inconsequential issue, manipulated by the media to see what is achieved in terms of response by raising it,” the DT Marcelo Bielsa.

United States, to respect the house

Opening the second day of group C, the host USA he plays it against Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (Georgia), with the clear objective of winning to avoid suffering disappointments on the last day.

Those led by DT Gregg Berhalter They arrive with confidence after their overwhelming 2-0 victory against Bolivia in Arlington.

Panama is obliged to win to stay alive, after the painful defeat in its debut against Uruguay by 3-1, but it faces a team with which it has played 26 matches and has only beaten it on two occasions.

Programming

Thursday June 27

Group C

United States vs. Panama, 5 pm Win Sports and DSports 610

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 8 pm DSports TV

