The host United States debuts this Sunday against Bolivia in the Copa América-2024, an event that its coach, Gregg Berhalter, sees as an opportunity to lay the foundations for a competitive team for the 2026 World Cup. Berhalter has considered the Copa América as a “crucial” tournament for the squad due to the caliber of teams such as world champions Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

United States premieres

AMDEP3417. ARLINGTON (UNITED STATES), 06/22/2024.- Photograph of the interior of the AT&T Stadium stadium in Arlington this Saturday, in Arlington (USA). The United States will face Bolivia this Sunday at AT&T Stadium as part of the Copa América. EFE/ Gina Baldivieso Photo:EFE Share

The United States has important names, among them Christian Pulisic, the heir to the retired Landon Donovan as ‘Captain America’. Pulisic (AC Milan), Giovanni Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) are players who make the North American team a serious candidate to advance.

The match, which will open Group C, will be at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

The current situation in Bolivia is less encouraging. “The fans and the press think that things change from one day to the next. It’s been ten years since we won a game in the

Copa América,” said its coach, the Brazilian Carlos Antonio Zago, in a press conference in reference to a negative streak of the Green, unable to win a victory in the three previous editions.

Turn to Uruguay

Luis Suárez and Marcelo Bielsa Photo:AFP and Efe Share

Marcelo Bielsa’s favorite Uruguay will face Panama in the second round, in Miami, in the other duel of this key on Sunday.

“Our focus is on Bolivia and then our focus will be on Panama and then on Uruguay and hopefully we will have the opportunity to play in the quarterfinals,” Berhalter highlighted. “The whole competition is an opportunity for this team to show how we have improved in these types of tournaments.”

Uruguay is presented as one of the big favorites, driven by its Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa and a group of players experienced in the major European leagues. La Celeste has sparked enthusiasm since the arrival of ‘Loco’ Bielsa to their bench last year and arrives at their first match, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida), as a candidate to lift the trophy.

Programming

Sunday June 23

Group C

United States vs. Bolivia 5 pm DSports TV channel 610

Uruguay vs. Panama 8 pm DSports TV channel 610

