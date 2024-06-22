The America Cup It will have its third day this Saturday, June 21, when very powerful teams come into action and are called to be protagonists of the tournament and advance to the next phase.

“With its status as a Concacaf Giant questioned for a decade now, Mexico Their adventure in the United States Copa América-2024 begins on Saturday against the always unpredictable Jamaica, in a Group B where Ecuador and Venezuela “They appear as candidates to qualify,” says the AFP agency.

Mexico, a question

And he adds: “El ‘Tri’ has just lost the last two friendly matches, 4-0 against Uruguay and 3-2 against an alternative Brazil, and before, in March, in the final of the Nations League of Concacaf against USA 2-0, his archrival whom he has not been able to beat for almost five years.”

It is not a good time for the Mexican coachJaime Lozano, who has been highly criticized due to the “poor results with the replacement he has been doing in the national team and who could lose his position if he does not meet expectations in the continental tournament,” says the information from the agency.

Mexico will play in the stadium NRG of Houston, Texas, where as always it will be local and loudly encouraged by thousands of Mexicans against Jamaica who is an unknown and whose physical and extreme play can put them in trouble.

“At Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Venezuela and Ecuador will open Group B in a match in which the winner will be on the verge of the quarterfinals.

“Both Vinotinto and the team from the center of the world arrive at a good time. Both are in the qualification zone in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, having played six of their 18 dates, Venezuela in fourth place with nine points and Ecuador fifth with eight. Both above the giant Brazil, which has seven units,” says the agency.

The games and TV

Ecuador vs. Venezuela (5:00 p.m. Colombia, DSports TV)

Mexico vs. Jamaica (8:00 p.m. Colombia, DSports TV)