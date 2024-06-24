Unbeatable in his last 23 games and eager for a second trophy in his cabinet, Colombia This Monday she can validate the favorite label in the United States Copa América-2024, which she resists, when she faces a Paraguay that will put up a fight.

Both teams open the duels for Group D at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

“It’s not that one is not excited, on the contrary, we are all excited. The issue is that the favorite almost never wins, normally the one they want to overturn is the favorite. We are not going to get on that,” said the Colombian coach. , Néstor Lorenzo, at a press conference this Sunday.

Néstor Lorenozy, James and Luis Díaz. Photo:Getty Images via AFP and FCF Share

“It’s obvious, there is a team that has been doing very well for a long time and there is another that is having a hard time, so I see it as reasonable for them to be given (as a favorite),” said Paraguay’s coach, Daniel Garnero. “But we are going to prepare, we have the tools to counteract the rival’s virtues and look for our own, which are also many,” he added this Sunday.

Brazil premieres

Brazil’s selection Photo:@CBF_Futebol and Efe Share

Brazil will debut this Monday in the Copa América in the United States-2024 with its heavy artillery, commanded by the emboldened Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, against a very young Costa Rica that aspires to “compete on par” with the five-time world champions.

In search of new glories that will forever bury the bitterness of recent times, the ‘Seleção’ hopes to have a forceful debut against a rival focused on filming the replacement projects of the emblematic Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges. Brazilians and Costa Ricans will close the first day of Group D at the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Los Angeles (California), with capacity for 70,000 spectators.

Programming

Monday June 24

Group C

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 5 pm Caracol TV, RCN and DSports 610

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 pm TV from DSports and Win

