The group stage enters the final challenge. This Saturday the A zone of the group stage will be defined. America’s Cup in the United States with two games that will be played simultaneously and in which three teams seek a place in the quarterfinals of the Conmebol tournament.

In serious trouble in group A due to the defeat against Argentina, Chile survival is at stake Copa America 2024 against Canadain Orlando, with the exclusive mission of winning, while their rival can advance with a tie.

Chile, in trouble

Chile is on the brink of knockout, and will only find oxygen by adding three points at the Inter&Co Stadium, the charming home of Orlando City of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Australian team has one point out of six possible and only a victory against a Canada who wants to make a splash in the area and with a draw they could qualify. Those from North America have 3 points.

“We are both risking our lives. Canada is a team with important players, but our chances are intact and we have to find our style of play, knowing that it is a game where we will play everything,” commented coach Ricardo Gareca.

But the strategist’s team will also have to have ears in Miami, where Argentina and Peru will face each other at the same time (7:00 at night): an eventual victory for those on the red band would leave the definition of the second pass to the quarterfinals at the mercy of the tiebreaker criteria.

To further aggravate the ills of La Roja, the Conmebol This Friday, Gareca was suspended with a one-game suspension for the delay of a Chilean player in entering the field for the second half against Argentina. The coach of the world champion was also punished for the same reason, Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina He confirmed that he will use an alternative team for this match and Lionel Messi will be forced to miss the match after suffering a muscle problem. The big change to La Albiceleste’s starting eleven is the inclusion of Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

For its part, Peru is risking its life and going for a miracle against an Argentina that has been very solid in both attack and defense. The Incas have not celebrated a single goal in this edition of the Copa América, but the illusion is still alive.

Programming

Saturday June 29

Group A

Argentina vs. Peru, 7 pm Win+ and DSports 610 TV

Canada vs. Chile, 7 pm DSports TV.

