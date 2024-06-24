The Copa América takes only 5 days, but it has already given a lot to talk about, exciting international football fans and putting expectations for the next matches.

So far they have been played 6 games in total, in which only the first three groups have participated.

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Canada. B Group: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica. Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia.

This Monday is the turn for the members of the Group D:

Colombia vs. Paraguay (5:00 p.m. national time). It can be seen on Caracol, RCN, Win and D Sports.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica. (8:00 p.m. national time).

Matches so far

Argentina 2 vs. 0 Canada.

vs. 0 Canada. Peru 0 vs. 0 Chile.

Ecuador 1 vs. 2 Venezuela.

Mexico 1 vs. 0 Jamaica.

vs. 0 Jamaica. United States 2 vs. 0 Bolivia.

vs. 0 Bolivia. Uruguay 3 vs. 1 Panama.

Scorers

Argentina: Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

Venezuela: Eduard Bello, Jhonder Cádiz.

Ecuador: Jweremy Sarmiento.

Mexico: Gerardo Arteaga.

USA: Chrisitan Pulisic, Folarin Balogun.

Uruguay: Darwin Núñez, Matías Viña, Maximiliano Araújo.

Panama: Michael Murillo.

Positions table

Below is the standings and scores of each of the countries. It is worth mentioning that this update was made on the morning of June 24. Therefore, an image of Group D is not included, since they have not yet assigned any score.

