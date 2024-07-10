New York, United States.- The world championArgentina will defend its Copa América crown next Sunday, July 14 in Miami, Florida.

The ‘Scaloneta’, in front of 80,100 souls today at MetLife Stadium, became a finalist by beating the Canadian National Team with goals from Julián Álvarez (22′) and Argentine star Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini (50′).

Argentina started off with several problems, having to face an aggressive Canadian team that seems to have analyzed the opening match it had against the Albiceleste.

However, Argentina took the measure of Canada when Julián Álvarez beat goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau after Rodrigo Paul’s assist was successful.

The South Americans took control of the ball and did not allow the North American team to do anything, as they lost their two stars, Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, to injury.

The decisive goal came at the start of the second half when Enzo Fernández shot on goal and was helped by Lionel Messi to celebrate his first goal in this Copa América 2024. Official 2-0.

The Argentine National Team will play for the continental title against the winner of the Uruguay-Colombia semi-final. Tomorrow (Wednesday) they will find out who their rival is in the quest for the second championship at the Hard Rock Stadium.

