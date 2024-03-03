The Copa America 2024 It will be held in the United States between June 20 and July 14. It's getting closer and closer to seeing the debut of the current American champions in Atlanta. The “Scaloneta” will have its debut on June 24 against the winner of the Canada/Trinidad and Tobago crossover at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Then the group “A” phase is completed five days later, on the 25th, Chile will be the rival in New Jersey. Finally, they will close the group against Peru, in Miami.
Argentina and Uruguay are, with 15 titles each, the teams that have won the Copa América the most times. The “Albiceleste” has 14 runners-up and the “Charrúas” 6. The podium is closed by Brazil with 9. Lionel Scaloni's team is not yet confirmed for the opening of the Copa América 2024, but in 90min we risk giving the starting eleven that could go out to face the winner of Canada or Trinidad and Tobago.
Emiliano Martínez is the people's goalkeeper, he is the “Dibu” of the Argentine people. The world champion, Copa América and Finalísima, he broke a historic record by becoming the goalkeeper who went the longest without being scored in official matches. Without a doubt confirmed to be there from start to finish.
He is one of the emblematic players of the national team currently, he has had outstanding performances in almost all the matches he played and he has formed a fantastic duo with Nicolás Otamendi. Both were one of the reasons why Lionel Scaloni's team has been so successful in recent years. That they are planted in the heart of the defense represents enormous peace of mind for “Dibu” Martínez, who shared 22 matches with them and kept an undefeated record in 19 of them.
It is true that the left back was always occupied in the “Scaloneta” by two names, that of Nicolás Tagliafico and that of Marcos Acuña. We are leaning towards the Ajax defender but he could easily be the “Egg” since the start of the Copa América. The former Banfield player is always a fixture for the National Team's coaching staff.
It is the side on the right that Scaloni would have for the start today. The healthy competition for the position is always disputed directly with another world champion, Gonzalo Montiel. The native of Embalse, province of Córdoba, is one of the best defenders in the world and confirms this in every game at Atlético Madrid, where he will continue beyond June 2027.
The central defender was the only one of the three great references who did not express himself regarding his future with the Albiceleste. A reference in Benfica, Otamendi will arrive at the tournament with good football rhythm. He just scored a great goal against Brazil in a historic and memorable match at the Maracaná. He marked the first victory in history in a qualifying match against Brazil and a bloody night by violent police against Argentine fans. After that night, Nicolás Otamendi showed that he is still valid despite being 36 years old.
He is the rocking horse that Lionel Scaloni has, he is the player who infects, who unites the last line with the forwards. The link that Messi and Di María need for the attack. It has to be Paul, he earned the love and respect of all the fans in the country.
The best youth player in the world chosen by FIFA in Qatar 2022. With just a handful of matches in the National Team, he won the hearts of all Argentines and the position. He has no direct competition in that position, he is the best at pulling the strings, asking for it, having good punch, change of pace and sacrifice.
One of the few names that the coach could change, but in the last games he did not do so and continued to respect him in his place. He became a key player in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and became an attacking midfielder. He is a machine that Scaloni has on the left side.
The “Araña” earned the place of being the “9” of the Argentine team with heart and goals. He beat the “Scaloneta” scorer, Lautaro Martínez, to the position in the World Cup in Qatar. But currently Pep Guardiola does not give him a minute at Manchester City, Julián Álvarez knows that this season he starts on the substitute bench, that could take his place and return it to the Inter scorer.
The best in the world, captain of the Argentine National Team, world champion in Qatar 2022, the Copa América 2021 and the final. There is nothing more to say, it has to be yes or yes. The GOAT of soccer, the width of swords, is without a doubt the most important player in the history of the Argentine National Team.
The angel of the finals, goal in the final of the World Cup, goal in the final of the Copa América, goal in the final of the Finalíssima and goal in the final of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It is his last Copa América and he retire from the national team, that is the wish of “Fideo” Di María. What the Argentine fan hopes is to see him until the next World Cup. Will he change his mind?
