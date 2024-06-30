The Colombian judgeor Wilmar Roldan is not having a good time, after his performance in the group A match of the America Cup between Chile and Canadawhich ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Chileans have their backs against the wall, since their performance, for them, was not the best, sending off a player for a foul that was not for a second yellow and failing to give a penalty for aggression by a Canadian.

Big problem

In the last hours, the Chilean Football Federation (FFCh) filed a formal complaint with the Conmebol due to Roldán’s “blunders”, which ended with the elimination of the Australs from the tournament and the classification of their current rival.

“In a note addressed to the president of the CONMEBOL Referee Commission, Enrique Cáceres, the general secretary of the FFChJorge Yunge, expressed his “deep annoyance and dismay” over what happened during the match played on Saturday in Orlando, Florida,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “The FFCh questioned the “lack of impartiality” that, in its opinion, the

Roldán in other matches played by Chile previously and his “gross errors” during the match with Canada that motivated the presentation of a “formal complaint” against the referee.”

More complaints

“Because of what has been expressed, the Chilean Football Federation requests that the referee be sanctioned.

Wilmar Roldán with indefinite and definitive suspension, and/or failing that, with the maximum sanction applicable to conduct as disastrous as those indicated,” Yunge indicated in the letter, EFE stated.

Likewise, Conmebol published the VAR audios of the controversial plays during the match and there the judge was left in a bad light.

But not everything has stopped there. In Chile, some fans leaked the Colombian referee’s cell phone number and his personal email and have threatened him on social networks.