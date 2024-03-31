The Colombia selection is one of the favorites to compete for the title of the America Cup 2024, which will take place from June 20 to July 14 in stadiums in USA.

Those led by the Argentine, Nestor Lorenzo, They come from two sensational games, in which they achieved victory, and this implies that before the Cup they are designated as favorites.

No surprises

First, in LondonColombia beat Spain 0-1 with a great goal from Daniel Muñoz, after a great play by Luis Diaz, figure of Liverpool.

Then, in Madrid, Spain, the Colombian team defeated Romania 3-2, with goals from Jhon Córdoba, Jhon Arias and Yárser Asprilla, which confirmed his favoritism.

Colombia is in group B of the Copa América alongside Uruguay, Ecuador and Peru, in the group stage, from which it wants to advance to the next round.

A study carried out by experts indicated that the great favorite to win the tournament is Argentina. Logically, since she is the current world champion.

The Argentines lead the group with a 30 percent chance. Then, Brazil follows, which although it does not play well, has a 20 percent favoritism.

And in the third box is Uruguaydirected by the Argentine, Marcelo Bielsa, The 'charrúas' have a 14 percent chance to be the champions.

Mexico has an eight percent favoritism, while Colombia is fifth with a six percent chance of winning this difficult tournament.

