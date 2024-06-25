The Copa América 2024 is not just a soccer tournament; is a dynamic digital community that connects millions of fans globally.

In this context, the strategic communications consultancy SmartPR carried out an analysis of more than 146 million accounts to identify the most influential players and teams on social networks.

The study revealed that the total number of followers of all participating teams amounts to 146,631,712 people Photo:Istock.com Share

The study evaluates the connections and followers of different social channels and countries, using social listening tools such as Meltwater.

The impact of social networks on the Copa América

The study revealed that the total number of followers of All participating teams amount to 146,631,712 people. These figures not only reflect the passion for football, but also the ability of players and teams to connect with their followers through platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Featured groups and teams

Group A

Argentina: It is the team with the largest number of followers on Instagram (13.3M), TikTok (6M) and Twitter (5.9M). Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Julián Álvarez are the most followed players.

It is the team with the largest number of followers on Instagram (13.3M), TikTok (6M) and Twitter (5.9M). Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Julián Álvarez are the most followed players. Chili: His greatest support is on TikTok with 3.1M followers.

B Group

Mexico: It leads on all social networks with 7.7M on Instagram, 11M on Facebook, 6.7M on Twitter and 3.8M on TikTok. The most influential players are Edson Álvarez, Santiago Giménez and Alexis Vega.

Group C

USA: Dominate Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with millions of followers. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna are the most followed stars.

Dominate Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with millions of followers. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna are the most followed stars. Uruguay: He stands out on TikTok with a large audience, highlighting Luis Suárez and Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Group D

Brazil: It has the largest digital support on Instagram and Facebook, with Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo and Lucas Paquetá leading in followers.

It has the largest digital support on Instagram and Facebook, with Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo and Lucas Paquetá leading in followers. Colombia: He dominates on TikTok and Twitter, with James Rodríguez, David Ospina and Luis Díaz as the main figures.

The stars of the tournament on Instagram

Lionel Messi is the most followed player in the entire Copa América with 503 million followers on Instagram. Other notable players include:

Brazil: Vinícius Jr (48.1M), Rodrygo (18.3M)

Vinícius Jr (48.1M), Rodrygo (18.3M) Argentina: Ángel Di María (26.7M), Julián Álvarez (16M)

Ángel Di María (26.7M), Julián Álvarez (16M) Colombia: James Rodríguez (57.7M), David Ospina (6.1M)

Fabián Motta, founder and director of SmartPR, highlights that “currently, athletes must maintain a solid digital presence to create better relationships with their fans and expand their spectrum not only in football, but also as products. A digital strategy “Effectively allows them to connect emotionally with their audience, strengthening their personal brand and opening new business opportunities beyond the playing field.”

The main objective of the study is to measure the digital influence of teams and players, providing a comprehensive view of the impact of each one in the social sphere.

Digital conversation in Colombia

In Colombia, the conversation about the Copa América has been intense, with 82.2K registered mentions and an average of 501 daily mentions. The peaks of activity are due to the performance of the team and the excitement generated in the matches prior to the tournament.

“Sporting events, such as the Copa América, demonstrate the power of digitalization in sport.

Social media presence not only amplifies the visibility of players and teams, but also creates a platform for meaningful interactions and business opportunities. In this sense, the Copa América is a clear example of how sport and the digital world intertwine to create an enriching experience for everyone involved,” concludes Motta.

