South American football has produced the three greatest players who have ever walked on planet Earth.

Both Pelé and Maradona were able to conquer the world. But not their own continent.

None of them were able to reign in South America, nor were other great footballers who shone during their careers wearing the colors of their national team.

Yes, Lionel Messi did itwho led the Argentine team that was champion of the 2021 Copa América.

It will be precisely the Argentina team in its meeting with Canada that will kick off the Copa América that starts this Thursday in the United States.

From the list of players who were left without the trophy, BBC Mundo chose an 11 that represents the variety of the continent.

1. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, “Pelé” – Brazil

Pelé can boast of having won almost everything in football, but not of having a Copa América.

In 1959, Pelé played his only Copa América and Although he scored eight goals, he did not achieve victory.

This despite having been champion in three world championships in his history.

2. Diego Armando Maradona – Argentina

Maradona could not be champion in South America either.

He competes with Pelé for the title of best player in the history of football, in the opinion of many, and he does not have the Copa América either.

In 1979 Argentina did not win any match and was eliminated in the first phase.

In 1987 she finished fourth. And in 1989, in her last participation, she lost to Brazil.

3. Jose Luis Chilavert – Paraguay

Chilavert is considered the best goalkeeper of the Guaraní team, but the trophy was always far from his hands.

The Paraguayan goalkeeper is one of the most iconic players in the history of his country, but he was unable to do much in the three Copa Américas he played in, in 1991, 1993 and 1997.

4. Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama – Colombia

El Pibe amazed the world of football with his particular style and relationship with the ball.

El Pibe played without seeing his champion team five editions of the Copa América: 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1995.

And when Colombia, as host, won in 2001, El Pibe was not called up to the national team.

5. Iván “Bam Bam” Zamorano – Chile

Zamorano was one of the great South American scorers in the 90s.

“Bam Bam” Zamorano could not celebrate the four times he played in the Copa América (1987, 1991, 1993 and 1999).

But he came close to doing it by achieving the runner-up in Argentina (1987) and third place (1991).

In Ecuador 1993 he did not make it past the first round and in 1999 he placed fourth.

6. Álvaro Recoba – Uruguay

Recoba had to live one of the worst times in Uruguay in the Celeste's favorite tournament.

He participated in the 1997 and 2007 Copa América, starring in one of Uruguay’s worst times in his favorite tournament.

In the first, when he was only 21 years old, he scored a goal against Venezuela, but could not avoid elimination in the first round.

A decade later he was part of the team that reached fourth place, although he had no luck in front of goal.

7. Alex Aguinaga – Ecuador

Aguinaga was one of the footballers with the most participations in the history of the Copa América.

Juice a record eight times the Copa América: 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1999, 2001 and 2004.

And although Ecuador failed to win any, in which it was host, in 1993, it reached a decent fourth place.

8. Marco “the Devil” Etcheverry – Bolivia

For many, Etcheverry has been the best player in the history of Bolivian soccer.

The midfielder has been perhaps the most outstanding footballer in Bolivian history.

With it, your selection managed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in United States.

According to the official website of the Copa América, “el Diablo” played six tournaments and achieved runner-up status in 1997, when Bolivia was the host.

9. Claudio Pizarro – Peru

Pizarro has had a bittersweet relationship with the Peruvian team.

“El Bombardero de los Andes” played four tournaments between 1999 and 2015.

However, he did not have much luck in front of goal when scoring only four points despite his reputation as one of the great scorers in the German league.

10. Zico – Brazil

The Brazilian midfielder was never able to achieve a major title with Brazil.

Zico was one of the great Brazilian stars between the 70s and 80s.

Despite being considered as the eighth best footballer in history in the FIFA rankings, never won either the 1979 Copa América in which it participated, or the World Cups it played in 1978, 1982, 1986.

11. Socrates – Brazil

The "Doctor" of football shared a locker room with Zico in a team that marveled at its football, but could not celebrate a title.

Sócrates was in the Copa América in 1979 and in 1983, the year in which he was named by FIFA as south american player of the year.

However, his presence did not earn Brazil the title.

