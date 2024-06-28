Mexico City.- The National Soccer Team will play its third and last day of the Copa America 2024 Front of Ecuadorian national team in the University of Phoenix the following Sunday.

The match scheduled for June 30, 2024 will define the future of the Tricolor set that trains Jaime Lozanobecause the defeat against Venezuela (1-0) makes it difficult for him to face his next commitment.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

For Mexico It is inexcusable to lose against Ecuador If your objective is the stay of the Quarterfinalsa stage in which he could meet again against Lionel Messi and the Argentine National Team from the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The National Soccer Team wants to close the first round with six points, since a mix of results would give it the lead in Group B, which, for now, is headed by Venezuela with the same number.

Although hope dies last, this possibility seems complex, which is why ESPN journalist Sergio Dipp said that for Mexico it would be better to be eliminated before having to face Argentina because it will expose them.

“The worst thing that could happen to Mexico is to advance because it would be exposed by Argentina,” he said on Friday in Futbol Picante.

“Argentina would dance with Mexico, Argentina would win, would please, would score a lot and would show off Mexico, better to return to Mexico and see if now they really want to change things from the root,” added Sergio Dipp.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.