Los Angeles, United States.- Carioca Crisis! Draw with a taste of defeat for the Brazilian National Team. Today, against all odds, the Costa Rica national team He held on until 90+5′ to score a historic point in this Copa América 2024 version.

He ‘Scratch’ who finished with 74% in ball position, did not get tired of failing in the SoFi Stadium. Not even with his best players was he able to beat the Ticos in its debut.

Costa Rica This Monday became the second Central American team who kept a clean sheet against Brazil in an official competition; the first was Honduras in the Copa América 2001.

Patrick Sequeira featured against Brazil

The archer, Patrick Sequeirawho received the torch from Keylor Navas to take care of the Tico cabin, this day he lived his best game by being a factor against ‘The Canarinha’.

Rodrygo Goes handles the round

His bow had been destroyed when Marquinhos He reached the far post to put the ball in RodrygoHowever, at the moment of touch he found himself in a forward position.

He Mexican referee, César Arturo Ramos Palazuelosheard the cubicle of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to annul the goal and keep the score in a draw.

Brazil did not stop stalking the Costa Rican goal. Lucas Paquetá He almost dressed as a hero with a long-distance shot that broke the left post.

Brazil and Costa Rica tied 0-0 in California

He technical, Dorival Juniorsent reinforcements to the offensive, but not even that worked to avoid the first tie between Brazil and Costa Rica in the history.

The strategy of coach, Gustavo Alfaro, it worked for the five-time world champion to link five official matches without knowing victory. 0-0 official.

In the date 2the Brazilian National Team will play against Paraguay that he lost hours before to the Colombia national team (2-1)next rival of Costa Rica; Both games will take place next Friday, June 28.

