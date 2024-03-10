There is less and less left until a new Copa América 2024 lands. This time, it will take place in the United States, will kick off on June 20 and will run until July 14. And there is already enormous expectation regarding what can happen on the playing field.
This new edition of Copa América will feature the presence of selected guests such as those from Jamaica and Panama, among others, in addition to the traditional appearance of Mexico. That is why a development full of great games, very strong emotions and also important surprises is expected. These are the 90min predictions regarding the group stage.
Argentina is the current champion of the Copa América, added to the fact that it has just become world champion in Qatar 2022. Lionel Messi and Angel Di María lead Lionel Scaloni's squad. For these two players who have won everything, it would be their last competition with the Argentine national team shirt. You already know your rivals, both Peru and Chile were below Argentina's level in the qualifying rounds. The match between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago will define the CONCACAF 5 spot, the lowest level team in this group A.
Our prediction:
1. Argentina
2. Peru
3. Chile
4. Concacaf 5
The Mexican team was designated the top seed in Group B for being a member of Concacaf and having won the last Gold Cup. The team led by Jaime Lozano is the main candidate to remain in group B. Ecuador could give it a fight, it lost only one match in the qualifiers and is among the qualifiers for the next World Cup for now. The same goes for the Venezuelan team, which in the qualifiers managed to beat Chile and even rescued a draw against Brazil as a visitor. Jamaica, the team invited to the Copa América, is expected to display all its physical potential, but I don't know if that alone will be enough to qualify for the next stage.
Our prediction:
1. Mexico
2. Ecuador
3. Jamaica
4. Venezuela
Marcelo Bielsa's team can make a strong splash in Group C and take first place. It starts with the most accessible matches and ends on June 1 against the United States at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. La Celeste, the top winner of the Copa América with a total of 15 titles like Argentina, will seek its sixteenth star on American soil, trying to lift a trophy that it last won in 2011.
Our prediction:
1. Uruguay
2. United States
3. Panama
4. Bolivia
For some it is the group of death, without a doubt Brazil is the candidate to stay in first place, Dorival Júnior is the new technical director and he took office with a call to “rediscover” the path to victory, in the midst of a sporting crisis . Colombia and Paraguay can exert strength to be able to dethrone the Rio team in the group stage. THE coffee team has 12 points and is third in the playoffs. It just comes from a victory against Paraguay as a visitor and a historic 2-1 victory against Brazil in Barranquilla with a double from Luis Diaz. It is the first time in qualifying that the “Tricolor” team beats the “Canarinha”.
Our prediction:
1. Brazil
2. Colombia
3. Paraguay
4. Concacaf 6
#Copa #América #predictions #predictions #teams #advance #group #stage
Leave a Reply