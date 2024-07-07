Colombia is on everyone’s lips. Football and the results in the 2024 United States Copa America They confirm that he came to the tournament to win it, to fight for the title.

The 2-1, 3-0 and 5-0 victories against Paraguay, Costa Rica and Panama, respectively, they say how forceful the team led by Nestor Lorenzo.

And in the 1-1 draw with Brazil They were close to getting the three points, which has given the group confidence for the next match against Uruguay, in one of the semi-finals of the Cup, to be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

James Rodríguez has been the great figure, the key player in the team’s structure, which hopes to continue on Wednesday and reach the final of the tournament.

The 5-0 against Panama sparked criticism in the neighboring country. Jose Miguel Dominguez He is one of the journalists who did not take the defeat in the best way and criticized the Colombians.

“I saw a goal from Panama. The Conmebol version of the black hand has begun,” he wrote on his social networks.

And he added: “4-0. No. It is not the real distance between Colombia and Panama. No matter how many Diaz, Arias, James or Cordoba they have, it is not the blessed football difference. Colombia took advantage of the details. Nothing more. And, of course, Conmebol supported, pushed and helped…”

Finally, he had no choice but to blame the defeat on the ‘football mafia’ with these statements.

“Colombia could have won in a pristine way against Panama. However, Conmebol cannot do things legally or criminally. That is far from a serious and neutral confederation. No way. No penalty. No way. Better bring serious referees from the Conmebol UEFA. In short, the football mafia… Colombia is superior and does not need this help. 5-0. I will repeat it and close the subject: it is not the true distance between Colombia and Panama. Not like that, Conmebol.”