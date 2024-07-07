Brazil was eliminated from the 2024 United States Copa America after falling 4-2 on penalties against Uruguaywho made it to the semi-finals and will compete for a place in the tournament final with Colombia next Wednesday.

According to the criteria of

Dorival Junior, The coach said after the elimination that expectations were different. “Everything is a process, going through difficulties in this process of growth. The first official competition we had was this one and the result is a little far from what we wanted,” said the coach.

What the DT said

“You come out of a competition undefeated, but with all the work we did, expectations were different,” added the coach.

Las Vegas (United States), 07/07/2024.- Raphinha Dias of Brazil (L) in action against Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay (R) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Uruguay and Brazil, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 July 2024. (Brazil) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER Photo:EFE Share

“We wanted to take advantage of the characteristics that each player has been playing with in their clubs. We didn’t have a man in the box”, after referring to his classic trident without a nine.

“Endrick He is a player who is going to reach a great position. He played a good game, but he has not had many opportunities to finish,” he said.

Once regulation time ended at 0-0, the Brazilian players formed a circle before the start of the penalty shootout, but left out the coach who wanted to speak, but they didn’t let him.

Ignored

“We have to understand that for many this was the first time, it is a process that we have to go through. We are aware of the difficulties we will encounter. At no time did we stop going for the result, it was a brave team,” he said.

Even in this video you can see how Dorival tried to ask for the floor at that moment, but was ignored.

Sports