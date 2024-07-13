Marcelo Bielsa In the last few hours it has been news in the America CupThis follows his controversial statements against Conmebol and the tournament organizers in the USA following the violent incidents between his Colombian players and fans. Now he is also pointed out by Miguel Herrera who claims that they do not know him as well as they think.

Whenever people talk about “El Loco” they say that he is one of the best strategists in the world, thanks to his style of play, but “El Piojo” believes that he is not the best at all, he assured that those who know him are not like everyone believes.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“I was never married to Bielsa.. The truth is that He is not the technician that everyone thinks. With Mexico it might have lasted until 2030 because in Mexico we buy into the foreigners’ story about speaking nicely,” said the former Xolos coach on Fox Sports.

Marcelo Bielsa coach of Uruguay | Photo: EFE

“A Mexican is already being questioned, look at what is happening with poor Jimmy. The truth is that I personally have never liked Bielsa. As they say, if we are going to analyse, we have to analyse everything. I think Bielsa’s career is very little compared to everything that is being said,” he concluded.

The Argentine coach has played for several national teams in South Americabeing the Argentina where he achieved other things such as Olympic gold in 2004, as well as several titles at club level in both Argentina and England.